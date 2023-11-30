South Tyneside has been out in the cold for a few days now, but the current ice won’t be around for much longer according to forecasts.

Freezing temperatures and a covering of snow over South Tyneside in 2015.

Temperatures have barely hit 4°C throughout this week with ice still causing issues in some areas of Tyne and Wear but some weather forecasts are expecting an end to this ongoing cold spell very soon.

When will it get warmer in South Shields and the North East?

After a couple of days with the mercury barely reaching plus figures, the Met Office is expecting everything to change by next week. The weather service’s forecast for the upcoming weekend shows the same cold temperatures and wintry conditions continuing into the weekend.

The Met Office's yellow weather warning for snow and ice will continue into Friday, December 1.

The weekend will see temperatures remain low with sunny skies keeping the mercury low. Highs of 2°C on Saturday will only be beaten by Sunday's highs of 3°C with overnight lows of -1°C over the weekend.

As we enter next week clouds are set to return, leaving the North East under a blanket of grey skies which will help temperatures.

The Met Office is currently expecting highs of 6°C on Monday and 7°C on Tuesday, although further unsettled conditions are expected to return once again by the end of next week.

The long range forecast from the weather service from Monday, December 4 says: "It is likely that northern and perhaps some eastern areas will start off cold with further overnight frosts and wintry showers in places."

What is South Tyneside's Christmas forecast?

The Met Office's long term forecast also now covers the festive period up until Thursday, December 28.