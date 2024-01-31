Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Although temperatures have warmed up over the last week or so after a few freezing days earlier in January, winter continues to hit the North East hard with weather warnings continuing into the final days of the month.

February is not looking much better for North East residents with the Met Office predicting cold conditions once again, including chances of snow for parts of the region, but when may we see more of the white stuff as winter slowly comes to an end?

Will it snow in the North East again this winter?

Current Met Office forecasts are suggesting the first new days of February will remain mild, although these conditions will quickly turn colder.

For the period between Sunday, February 4 and Tuesday, February, the weather service is predicting "a chance colder conditions which could then become established more widely during the first full week of February, with an increased chance of wintry weather, especially northern and central UK, should Atlantic cloud and rain be forced to track across the south of the country."

In addition, the Met Office is predicting further wintry conditions for later in the month, with the South Tyneside forecast reading: "Following on from earlier in the month, either the period will start changeable with temperatures overall around average and a northwest to southeast split in conditions, or colder conditions will have become established, mainly across the north.

