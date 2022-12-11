News you can trust since 1849
Hour-by-hour forecast for Sunday and a look at the South Tyneside weather in the week ahead

Cold weather is set to continue in South Tyneside on Sunday, December 11 and throughout the week as temperatures stay low, bringing the possibility of snow and ice.

By Sam Johnson
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

As Christmas approaches the weather is staying true to the season, with low temperatures and ice likely. During the week, temperatures will rise slightly compared to the previous week but remain bitterly cold, regularly dropping below freezing overnight.

On Sunday – according to the Met OfficeSouth Tyneside will see highs of just 2°C before dropping to 1°C.

Below is an hour-by-hour forecast for South Tyneside on Sunday and a look at weather forecasts through the week.

It's due to be a cold couple of days in South Tyneside.
Sunday December 11

11am: Light snow with temperatures of 1°C

12pm: Sunny intervals with temperatures of 1°C

1pm: Cloudy with temperatures of 2°C

2pm: Sunny intervals with temperatures of 2°C

3pm: Sunny intervals with temperatures of 2°C

4pm: Partly cloudy with temperatures of 2°C

5pm: Overcast with temperatures of 2°C

6pm: Sleet with temperatures of 2°C

7pm: Light rain with temperatures of 1°C

8pm: Light rain with temperatures of 1°C

9pm: Overcast with temperatures of 1°C

10pm: Overcast with temperatures of 1°C

11pm: Cloudy with temperatures of 1°C

The week ahead

Monday, December 12 - A mostly sunny day, with highs of of 1°C and lows of -2°C

Tuesday, December 13 - A mostly sunny day, with highs of 1°C and lows of -1°C

Wednesday, December 14 -Sunny intervals, with highs of 3°C and lows of -1°C

Thursday, December 15 - A sunny day, with highs of 3°C and lows of -1°C

Friday, December 16 - A cloudy day with some sunny spells. Highs of 3°C and lows of 1°C

