Hour-by-hour weather forecast for South Tyneside as Bank Holiday Monday is set for another record-breaking day
Met Office forecasters say we have so far had the hottest August Bank Holiday weekend and they have predicted it will continue.
Temperatures have been recorded at an all time high this August Bank Holiday and South Tyneside is set for another scorcher to end the Bank Holiday on a high. The Met Office has said that it appears that the highest temperature recorded on Sunday, August 25 was around 33.3°C at Heathrow and while the area hasn’t reached temperatures that high – yet, we’re still in for another hot day.
Met Office meteorologist, Sarah Kent, has predicted similar temperatures on Monday, August 26.
She said: "It is a bank holiday weekend. There is a lot of sunshine about to be had but people need to exercise some common sense."
People are urged to stay covered up at the beach and keep hydrated.
No rain is predicted for South Tyneside and temperature lows of 17°C are set to continue right through the night so fans should be at the ready and you may want to keep windows open.
As people are enjoying the sun as the Great North Feast continues, we have taken a look at the hour-by-hour weather report to see what’s in store for Bank Holiday Monday.
10am: Sunny 19°C
11am: Sunny 21°C
12pm: Sunny 22°C
1pm: Sunny 20°C
2pm: Sunny 19°C
3pm: Sunny 19°C
4pm: Sunny 19°C
5pm: Sunny 17°C
6pm: Sunny 17°C
7pm: Sunny 17°C
8pm: Sunny 17°C
9pm: Partially cloudy 16°C
10pm: Clear night 17°C
11pm: Clear night 17°C
Midnight: Clear night 17°C