How long is the rain set to last? Hour by hour weather forecast as showers sweep across South Tyneside

Met Office forecasters have predicted significant rainfall today, Monday, May 16 before showers are expected to ease off later this afternoon.

The wet start to the day is expected to turn brighter around 5pm, with cloudy conditions predicted into the afternoon and early evening.

Forecasters say temperatures should average at around 13C following the warm weekend weather which saw bright, sunny conditions.

Showers across South Tyneside are expected to become lighter throughout the day as the rain moves North with some sunny intervals before clearing overnight.

The regional weather forecast for the North East said: "Often cloudy with spells of heavy, locally thundery rain moving north today. Drier with some warm bright or sunny intervals developing later in the afternoon, but with scattered and again, locally thundery showers in places.

"Light winds. Maximum temperature 19°C.

"Showers continuing though the evening in places, but becoming dry and mostly clear during the second half of the night. Some mist or fog patches by morning. Minimum temperature 5 °C.”

This is your hour-by-hour South Tyneside weather forecast for Monday, May 16:

12pm: Light rain, 11C

1pm: Heavy rain, 11C

2pm: Heavy rain, 11C

3pm: Light rain, 11C

4pm: Cloudy, 12C

5pm: Light shower, 11C

6pm: Sunny intervals, 12C

7pm: Sunny intervals, 12C

8pm: Cloudy, 12C

9pm: Cloudy, 12C

10pm: Cloudy, 12C

11pm: Cloudy, 11C