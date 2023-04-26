The May bank holiday weekend weather is set to disappoint as South Shields is set to be covered in clouds with patches of rain. The first bank holiday of the month will still see warmer temperatures but cloudy skies could ruin plans.

The north east has been enjoying slightly warmer weather following a ‘mini-heatwave’ but has seen cloudier skies since the end of last week. As the colder and wetter months come to an end, many parts are still experiencing wintry showers into the later part of the week.

Most of the UK will see rain showers towards the weekend with the Met Office issuing a flood warning on Wednesday, April 26. Looking at the weekend forecast for South Shields, on Friday, April 28 weather is set to reach highs of 11°C with lows of 7°C.

After a wet start to Friday morning it should stay mostly dry but overcast for the rest of the day. On Saturday, April 29 the weather should remain cloudy with low temperatures of 7°C and highs of 11°C.

The weather begins to look wetter on Sunday, April 30 as rain is expected towards the end of the day. High temperatures of 12°C with lows of 8°C. Bank holiday, Monday, May 1 is also expected to look overcast but no rain is currently forecast for the day.

The May bank holiday is forecast to be cloudy

