This weekend the North East is expected to see its warmest weekend of the year so far with temperatures predicted to reach up to 15°C in some parts of the region.

While many of us are able to head to beer gardens and enjoy the warm weather, the Met Office has warned anyone who suffers from hay fever that the pollen count across the area is expected to be “very high” over the weekend and into next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to temperatures, rainfall and more, the weather service also forecasts the pollon count across the UK and the coming days could see some tough conditions for those suffering from hay fever.

North East set for "very high" pollen count this weekend according to Met Office predictions (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

The Met Office’s pollen forecast splits the UK into large general areas with the North East being considered as one region from the Yorkshire border to the northern tip of Northumberland. The Met Office is predicting a high rate of pollen in the air on Sunday, April 16 before the prediction reaches the “very high” rating on Monday, April 17.

The very high rating reduces to simply “high” again on Tuesday, April 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although the very high pollen count may cause some people issues in the coming days, the threat of sunburn isn’t too high according to the Met Office, which also predicts the strength of UV rays from the sun each day. This coming week will see a ‘moderate’ level of UV exposure.