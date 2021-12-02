The Met Office weather warning was put in place at 6pm on Wednesday, December 1 and is due to expire at 10am on Thursday, December 2, however it has brought snow and cold temperatures to South Tyneside.

The borough was hit with high winds, rain and snow last weekend as Storm Arwen hit the region and just as the clean-up operation continues, the borough has been hit with further bad weather.

This is what you can expect from the weather in South Tyneside on Thursday, December 2.

The Met Office website forecast for December 2 says: “Largely dry with prolonged spells of sunshine.

“However a few wintry showers are possible near the coast through the morning and early afternoon, and it is likely to become cloudy from the northwest later. Cold with brisk winds early on.”

As we head into Thursday evening: “Starting dry, but cloud increasing through the evening, with brisk winds and outbreaks of rain spreading east overnight. Initially this may fall as snow over higher ground.”

Here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast in South Tyneside for Thursday, December 2, according to the Met Office:

10am: Light shower, 2°C.

11am: Cloudy, 3°C.

12pm: Cloudy, 3°C.

1pm: Cloudy, 4°C.

2pm: Sunny intervals, 4°C.

3pm: Sunny intervals, 3°C.

4pm: Cloudy, 3°C.

5pm: Partly cloudy, 2°C.

6pm: Cloudy, 2°C.

7pm: Cloudy, 2°C.

8pm: Cloudy, 2°C.

9pm: Cloudy, 2°C.

10pm: Cloudy, 2°C.

11pm: Cloudy, 3°C.

