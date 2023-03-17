South Shields weather: Met Office forecast for this weekend as cold weather seems to be in the past

The snow and wintry conditions the North East experienced at the start of this week are now in the past and spring has nearly reached the region.

With no snow expected, what are predictions looking like for this weekend?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is the Met Office weather forecast for South Shields and South Tyneside this weekend?

South Tyneside weather: Met Office forecast for this weekend as cold weather seems to be in the past

This weekend is expected to start with warm temperatures for the time of year on Friday with midday temperatures of 14°C only falling to a low of 8°C overnight.

Saturday morning is expected to start dry with rainy weather which will work its way over the region at around 9am. These should only last an hour or so although cloudy skies will remain in place throughout the remainder of the morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although the darkest clouds are expected to have subsided by the afternoon, skies will remain overcast throughout Saturday afternoon with temperatures remaining in the double figures until around 10pm.

Overnight temperatures will fall to 5°C with Sunday expected to be cooler than the day before.

The final day of the week is expected to be very similar to Saturday according to the Met Office, which is expecting dark clouds over South Tyneside throughout the morning, although no rain is expected.

Sunday afternoon will see skies clear slightly with temperatures expected to reach a high of 9°C throughout the afternoon before falling to 7°C into the evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a dry weekend, the start of next week is expected to be wet with rainfall predicted throughout Monday, March 20.