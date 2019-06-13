South Tyneside hour-by-hour weather forecast as North East falls victim to heavy rain

Families across South Tyneside should prepare for a wet and wild day, with a Yellow warning for rain in force for the North East region.

Met Office forecasters have said there will be “heavy bursts” of rain across the borough on Thursday, June 13.

Temperatures could reach a maximum of 13°C.

Here is how the day looks going forward, according to the service’s most up-to-date forecast:

7am: 11°C, 90% chance of rain

8am: 11°C, 90% chance of rain

The Met Office has issued a Yellow warning for rain.

9am: 11°C, 90% chance of rain

10am: 11°C, 60% chance of rain

11am: 11°C, 80% chance of rain

12pm: 11°C, 60% chance of rain

1pm: 11°C, 50% chance of rain

2pm: 11°C, 50% chance of rain

3pm: 11°C, 50% chance of rain

4pm: 11°C, 50% chance of rain

5pm: 11°C, 50% chance of rain

6pm: 11°C, 40% chance of rain

7pm: 11°C, 10% chance of rain

8pm: 11°C, 10% chance of rain

9pm: 11°C, 40% chance of rain

10pm: 10°C, 10% chance of rain

11pm: 10°C, 10% chance of rain

What is a Yellow warning?

The Met Office uses Yellow warnings for a range of weather situations – and many are issued when the weather could cause some low-level impact, including disruption to travel.

While many people in warning areas may be able to continue with their daily routine, some may be directly impacted by the weather forecast.

The North East’s Yellow warning for rain states that there could be spray and flooding on roads, some interruption to power supplies and other services and potential flooding at homes and businesses.

Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely.