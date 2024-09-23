Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

After a grey but dry weekend, weather warnings are in place across the county.

Damp conditions have meant this week has started with less than ideal conditions across the UK, with the worst of the conditions being seen further south.

Heavy rain has already cancelled plans in and around London, including Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup fixture against AFC Wimbledon, but how will conditions in the North East compare to those across the country?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office has warnings in place throughout Monday, with a yellow warning impacting much of the UK as well as a more severe amber warning in place between Milton Keynes and Bath in southern areas of the UK.

A warning of heavy rain has been put in place across much of the UK, but will conditions impact South Tyneside?

The larger area of the yellow warning will only reach as far north as Peterlee, County Durham.

Back in South Tyneside, the forecast for Monday will see heavy rain throughout most of the day with conditions only easing towards 7pm this evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tuesday will see a drier start to the day with light showers starting from around lunchtime, lasting until the early evening. The remainder of the week will see similar conditions with rain approaching the North East and stopping within a couple of hours.

After Monday, the worst of the weather is expected on Thursday, when rain is currently forecast from late on Wednesday evening until the early hours of Friday. Thursday will also see the warmest day of the working week, with temperatures peaking at around 13°C.

The weekend will see the North East remain dry, albeit very cold. Overnight lows of 5°C will only rise to 11°C on Saturday while highs of 13°C are expected on Sunday.