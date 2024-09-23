South Tyneside rain: Will weather warnings impact South Shields and beyond this week?
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Damp conditions have meant this week has started with less than ideal conditions across the UK, with the worst of the conditions being seen further south.
Heavy rain has already cancelled plans in and around London, including Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup fixture against AFC Wimbledon, but how will conditions in the North East compare to those across the country?
The Met Office has warnings in place throughout Monday, with a yellow warning impacting much of the UK as well as a more severe amber warning in place between Milton Keynes and Bath in southern areas of the UK.
The larger area of the yellow warning will only reach as far north as Peterlee, County Durham.
Back in South Tyneside, the forecast for Monday will see heavy rain throughout most of the day with conditions only easing towards 7pm this evening.
Tuesday will see a drier start to the day with light showers starting from around lunchtime, lasting until the early evening. The remainder of the week will see similar conditions with rain approaching the North East and stopping within a couple of hours.
After Monday, the worst of the weather is expected on Thursday, when rain is currently forecast from late on Wednesday evening until the early hours of Friday. Thursday will also see the warmest day of the working week, with temperatures peaking at around 13°C.
The weekend will see the North East remain dry, albeit very cold. Overnight lows of 5°C will only rise to 11°C on Saturday while highs of 13°C are expected on Sunday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.