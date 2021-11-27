South Tyneside tip closed and damage at Haven Point as borough feels impact of Storm Arwen

In a statement issued on Saturday, November 27 South Tyneside Council confirmed that its teams, alongside colleagues from South Tyneside Homes, have been out responding to incidents caused by the storm across the borough.

Residents have been advised that Haven Point in South Shields is closed due to storm damage, while the car park only at Temple Park Leisure Centre is closed due to a fallen tree.

The borough's Recycling Village is also temporarily shut until further notice.

A fallen tree in Marsden Lane, South Shields. Picture: Electrolaze Electricians.

With a Yellow weather warning in force until around 6pm on Saturday and further disruption to travel expected, the council is urging people to only make essential journeys and stay home wherever possible.

A spokesperson for South Tyneside Council said on Saturday: “This is a really fluid situation.

“We urge everyone in South Tyneside to take care, stay safe and to report any incidents on 0191 455 6111.

A tree blocks the road in Bill Quay. Picture: Amy-Jane Neale.

"Please be patient and understand that response times to calls will take longer usual. Our teams are working around the clock to keep the borough moving and respond to any incidents caused by the extreme weather conditions.

“Main roads, footpaths and emergency routes take priority. Damage to properties that can cause further damage will be dealt with first, other lower risk incidents will be dealt as soon as is practical.

“Assessments will be taking place across the day, but we expect the clear up to last a number of days and well into early next week.”

People are also being asked to avoid travelling to coastal areas in order to observe high tides and avoid walking near trees as they pose a threat to passers-by.

The council has been inundated with calls and is working through them on a priority basis, the statement added, while an inspection of parks and cemeteries is also underway.

Families have been advised that the council’s teams will be focusing on major issues and ensuring that roads and footpaths are clear for the emergency services.

Unless there is a danger to the public or passers-by, residents are advised to liaise with their insurance on more minor issues.

