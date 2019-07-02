South Tyneside weather: This is how warm it will get in the region on Tuesday, July 2

A sunny start to this morning will change to cloud by lunchtime with a chance of rain.

By Poppy Kennedy
Tuesday, 02 July, 2019, 07:17
Will it be nice enough to head to the beach today?

What will the weather be like in South Tyneside today?

A generally sunny start but clouds will descend by midday. There will be the odd sunny interval throughout this evening. Maximum temperature 19 °C. The pollen count is high.

Will it improve tonight?

Cloud from the day breaking up and there will be a clear night sky from around midnight. Winds will be light so it will turn chilly by dawn but the minimum temperature won’t drop below 11 °C.

What will tomorrow bring?

A sunny to start with on Wednesday, before cloud thickens, but there will be sunny and bright intervals throughout the day. Maximum temperature 20 °C.

The pollen count will be very high.

What about the rest of the week?

Thursday will be a cloudier day but there will be sunny intervals throughout the day on Friday.