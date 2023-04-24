News you can trust since 1849
South Tyneside weather this week: Met Office predicting warmer temperatures as the week goes on

It has been a wet and windy weekend but temperatures are expected to be on the up over the coming days.

By Jason Button
Published 24th Apr 2023, 11:20 BST- 2 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 11:20 BST
Heavy rain clouds at Sandhaven beach.Heavy rain clouds at Sandhaven beach.
Heavy rain clouds at Sandhaven beach.

The last seven days has seen a sunny and clear working week followed by a wet and windy weekend for most of the North East but anyone hoping for warmer weather again may be in luck. The Met Office’s weather forecast for the week in South Tyneside will see temperatures get gradually warmer throughout the week.

The week is expected to kick off with a continuation of the grey skies and colder temperatures we saw over the weekend with cloudy skies and highs of 7°C expected when skies clear slightly in the early evening.

It is expected to be a cold night neading into Tuesday with overnight lows of 2°C only reaching as high as 7°C throughout the day with further cloudy skies not expected to clear.

According to the Met Office, these clouds will keep overnight temperatures slightly higher as we move into Wednesday, April 26 although grey skies are expected to continue with the mercury only expected to hit 7°C again. Similar conditions are expected on Thursday with temperatures barely rising from 24 hours previously.

The weekend should see things pick up, however, with any cloudy skies beginning to clear slightly into Friday evening with highs of 10°C expected to end the working week. The Met Office is expecting clearer skies across Saturday and Sunday with highs of 13°C or 14°C expected across Saturday and Sunday with the weekend also expected to stay dry.

