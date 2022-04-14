South Tyneside's Easter weekend weather forecast as the borough looks set for bright spells and mild temperatures

As we head into the Easter weekend (Friday, April 15, to Monday, April 18), the borough looks set for warmer temperatures and bright weather.

Good Friday looks set to be a mostly bright day with sunny spells expected, getting the weekend off to a bright start.

Forecasters expect South Tyneside to hit highs of 14°C, with Easter Sunday looking set to be the warmest day of the weekend.

The weather will be slightly cooler on Easter Monday and there is a possibly of some light rain showers towards the end of the four-day weekend.

This is what you can expect from the weather in South Tyneside this Easter weekend, according to Met Office forecasters.

Good Friday (April 15)

A bright start to the day is expected with some sunny spells and the odd cloud covering – temperatures are set to sit around 9°C.

This is what you can expect from the weather in South Tyneside this Easter weekend.

Some cloudy spells are anticipated throughout the afternoon, however we could see some further sunny spells into the early evening.

Forecasters are predicting daily highs of 11°C.

Saturday, April 16

A cloudy start to the day is expected, however it should remain dry throughout the morning with temperatures sitting around 8°C.

Forecasters are predicting that the cloudy weather will last for the majority of the day and into the evening.

Despite the cloud, it will still feel mild, with highs of 13°C.

Easter Sunday (April 17)

Forecasters are predicting another cloudy start on Sunday, with temperatures sitting around 9°C.

Once again, the cloud is expected to last for most of the day, however it should remain dry.

Easter Sunday looks set to be the warmest day of the weekend, with highs of 14°C.

Easter Monday (April 18)

Much like the rest of the weekend, Monday looks set to start off cloudy, however we should see some sunny spells as we head into the afternoon.

Forecasters say there is a chance of some light rain in the late afternoon or early evening.