Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The end of this week has been dominated by Storm Babet as it approached the east coast of the UK and battered parts of the North East’s coastal areas.

Dramatic scenes were captured across the country as two day-long weather warnings remained in place into the weekend with the North East seeing yellow warnings for rain and wind.

Coverage came from Lee Axon (@digifinsocial on Instagram).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both weather warnings have now passed in the region, although others remain in place in parts of Scotland.

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

The storm caused issues across the region with Metro services suspended across both sides of the River Tyne while the Shields Ferry was also out of action.

The ferry remains suspended while the full metro system is now running once again, with the exception of the track between St Peters and South Hylton, covering the Sunderland arena.