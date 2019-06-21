Sunny spells and storm warnings: What's the weather like in South Shields this weekend?
If you’re out and about in South Shields this weekend, you’re in with a chance of seeing some sunshine.
Met Office forecasters are predicting mild temperatures for South Tyneside across Friday, June 21, Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 23 – but don’t get too comfortable.
While we can enjoy some sunny spells on Saturday, it’s all change after that with a Yellow warning for thunderstorms coming into force on Sunday.
The warning, which covers the wider North East and much of the country, advises that the region could see torrential rain, thunder, lightning and possible flooding from Sunday afternoon through to Monday.
Temperatures will be around 13°C to 16°C across the weekend, turning even warmer – 19°C – as the storms hit.