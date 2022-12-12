Public transport services are expected to be affected by the wintry conditions, while motorists may face delays on the region’s roads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But bosses at South Tyneside Council have confirmed plans are in place to safeguard vulnerable residents and keep main roads as clear as possible, as well as maintaining access to designated ‘Warm Space’ venues where possible.

Snow covers the dunes at Sandhaven Beach in 2015.

Cllr Ernest Gibson, cabinet member for Transport and Neighbourhoods, said: “We have a winter maintenance plan in place to deal with this type of weather, with salt stockpiled and the Council ready to react whenever conditions suddenly take a turn for the worse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our teams work around the clock wherever necessary with a focus on keeping priority routes clear.

“They are working in difficult conditions clearing snow and ice to ensure busy roads and footpaths are safe for the public and so that vulnerable people can get out and about safely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We always pre-salt our priority routes ahead of ice and snow coming, with pre-salt runs triggered by advance weather forecasts from our forecast provider DTN.

"Though it is important to note that the effect of rock salt depends to a great extent on moving traffic to make it work effectively – it is not an immediate fix.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our highways and handy estates teams will continue to clear busy roads and footpaths of snow and ice for as long as is needed to keep disruption to a minimum, which is good news for households, communities, school runs and businesses.

“However, we would like to remind people that we must clear our priority routes first and would ask for patience during these times.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Council has a fleet of six gritting wagons ready to be deployed.