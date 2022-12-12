UK snow: Promise to keep roads and routes to 'warm spaces' clear as South Tyneside braces for arctic blast following Met Office weather warning
Highways chiefs in South Tyneside have promised to keep key routes clear following a weather alert for parts of the UK.
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow and ice in the borough and other parts of the North East.
Public transport services are expected to be affected by the wintry conditions, while motorists may face delays on the region’s roads.
But bosses at South Tyneside Council have confirmed plans are in place to safeguard vulnerable residents and keep main roads as clear as possible, as well as maintaining access to designated ‘Warm Space’ venues where possible.
Cllr Ernest Gibson, cabinet member for Transport and Neighbourhoods, said: “We have a winter maintenance plan in place to deal with this type of weather, with salt stockpiled and the Council ready to react whenever conditions suddenly take a turn for the worse.
“Our teams work around the clock wherever necessary with a focus on keeping priority routes clear.
“They are working in difficult conditions clearing snow and ice to ensure busy roads and footpaths are safe for the public and so that vulnerable people can get out and about safely.
“We always pre-salt our priority routes ahead of ice and snow coming, with pre-salt runs triggered by advance weather forecasts from our forecast provider DTN.
"Though it is important to note that the effect of rock salt depends to a great extent on moving traffic to make it work effectively – it is not an immediate fix.
“Our highways and handy estates teams will continue to clear busy roads and footpaths of snow and ice for as long as is needed to keep disruption to a minimum, which is good news for households, communities, school runs and businesses.
“However, we would like to remind people that we must clear our priority routes first and would ask for patience during these times.”
The Council has a fleet of six gritting wagons ready to be deployed.
It also maintains more than 200 grit bins to help clear footpaths, shopping areas and other areas which may become hazardous due to snow and ice – but the public has been reminded these are “to help council staff in their gritting operations and are not for private use”.