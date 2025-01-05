Weather: Flood warnings issued for 29 areas where flooding is “expected” after snow hits the UK
The government website has issued a number of flood warnings.
Flooding is ‘expected’ in 29 areas.
These include:
Alfriston on the Cuckmere River
Barcombe Mills on the River Ouse
Beaulieu
Bielby Beck at Bielby
Bumpstead Brook through Steeple Bumpstead to New England
Christchurch Harbour Side
Hellingly and Horsebridge on the Cuckmere and Bull Rivers
Illey Brook at Halesowen
Landford to Wade Bridge on the River Blackwater
Lindfield Bridge on the River Ouse
Lodsbridge to Shopham Bridge on the Western River Rother
Mansbridge and Woodmill on the River Itchen
Middle Hampshire Avon at Britford, Salisbury
Mock Bridge, near Shermanbury on the River Adur
Poole Harbour at Wareham
River Avon from Didworthy to Aveton Gifford
River Brue and Glastonbury Millstream from Lovington to Highbridge, low lying properties
River Clyst from Broadclyst to Clyst St. Mary
River Ivel at Langford
River Lew at Gribbleford Bridge and Hatherleigh
River Mole at Brockham and Pixham
Rivers Eden and Eden Brook from Crowhurst to Penshurst
River Taw (Middle) from Taw Bridge to Newnham Bridge
River Teise in Lamberhurst and Goudhurst
River Torridge (Lower) from Dolton to Bideford, including Taddiport and Weare Giffard
The Stour Brook from Haverhill to Sturmer
Upper Frome at Maiden Newton
Water Eaton Brook at Water Eaton
There’s also 255 areas where flooding is "possible".
An amber warning for snow is in place for the East Midlands, North East England, North West England, the West Midlands and Yorkshire and Humber until 23.59pm on January 5.
A yellow warning for snow and ice is in place for Highlands and Eilean Siar, Cumbria, Dumfries and Galloway and Strathclyde until 11am on January 6.
A yellow warning for snow and ice covers Central, Tayside and Fife, Grampian, Highland, SW Scotland, Lothian Borders and North Lanarkshire until 12pm on January 6.
A yellow warning for snow is in place for Central, Tayside and Fife, SW Scotland, Lothian Borders and Strathclyde until 12pm on January 6.
A yellow warning for snow and ice covers parts of Northern Ireland until 6pm on January 5.
A yellow warning for snow and ice is in place for the East Midlands, the East of England, North East England, North West England, Wales, the West Midlands and Yorkshire and Humber until 23.59pm on January 5.
A yellow warning for rain covers the East Midlands, North West England, Wales, the West Midlands and Yorkshire and Humber until 6am on January 6.
A yellow warning for rain is in place for London and South East England and South West England until 9am on January 6.
