Weather map shows how snow, sleet and rain will move across the UK tonight
A Met Office map shows how snow, sleet and rain will move across the UK tonight (January 5).
An amber warning for snow is in place for the East Midlands, North East England, North West England, the West Midlands and Yorkshire and Humber until 23.59pm on January 5.
A yellow warning for snow and ice is in place for Highlands and Eilean Siar, Cumbria, Dumfries and Galloway and Strathclyde until 11am on January 6.
A yellow warning for snow and ice covers Central, Tayside and Fife, Grampian, Highland, SW Scotland, Lothian Borders and North Lanarkshire until 12pm on January 6.
A yellow warning for snow is in place for Central, Tayside and Fife, SW Scotland, Lothian Borders and Strathclyde until 12pm on January 6.
A yellow warning for snow and ice covers parts of Northern Ireland until 6pm on January 5.
A yellow warning for snow and ice is in place for the East Midlands, the East of England, North East England, North West England, Wales, the West Midlands and Yorkshire and Humber until 23.59pm on January 5.
A yellow warning for rain covers the East Midlands, North West England, Wales, the West Midlands and Yorkshire and Humber until 6am on January 6.
A yellow warning for rain is in place for London and South East England and South West England until 9am on January 6.
