What the weather has in store for South Tyneside over the Jubilee weekend

The forecast promises mostly fine and dry weather in South Tyneside over the Jubilee weekend.

Although some showers are expected on Thursday evening, celebrations won’t be dampened for long as rain will clear quickly in the evening, making way for more sunshine over the rest of the weekend.

Expect plenty of sunshine over the Jubilee weekend in South Tyneside.

Forecasters predict highs of 17°C and long sunny spells, with some light breeze on Saturday and Sunday.

Here’s what the weather has in store for the borough over the Jubilee Bank Holiday, according to the Met Office:

Thursday, June 2

The first day of the Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend will bring long periods of sunshine, with highs of 17°C. However, Met Office forecasters warn isolated showers are possible later, with a 50% chance of precipitation in South Tyneside at around 6pm. Any rain will clear through the evening, with some mist or foggy patches possible overnight.

Friday, June 3

Friday will be generally fine and dry, with temperatures reaching 14°C in South Tyneside. It will be mostly sunny and warm, but the Met Office says low cloud may affect coastal areas. Lows of 10°C.

Saturday, June 4

The weekend will continue with some warm, but breezy weather on Saturday. Forecasters predict long spells of sunshine and highs of 13°C. Lows of 10°C.

Sunday, June 5