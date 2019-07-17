When will the rain arrive in South Tyneside on Wednesday, July 17?
We’ve seen a fairly good start to the week for weather (not so good for hay fever sufferers with the high pollen count) but rain will hit South Tyneside later in the day.
What will the weather be like in the morning?
South Tyneside will see a dry start to the day with warm sunny spells similar to the beginning of this week. However, cloud will increase into the afternoon as some showery rain arrives at 3pm. The rain will become more persistent into the afternoon, with consistent odd heavier bursts. Maximum temperature 23 °C.
Will tonight be any better?
Cloud and showery rain will continue from 7pm and throughout the night, but clearer, drier conditions will follow. Minimum temperature 15 °C.
What is predicted for tomorrow?
Thursday, July 18 should remain dry with sunny spells and rain could stay away. It will be slightly cooler with a maximum temperature of 21 °C.
Will there be more sun for the rest of the week?
Sadly not. Friday, July 19 will be a dry start, but it could turn wet and windy later in the day. Saturday, July 20 will see the overnight rain clearing to sunshine but heavy, thundery showers are likely. Sunday, July 21 will have sunny spells and scattered showers.
Take an umbrella with you for the rest of the week.