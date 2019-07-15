Will good weather continue for South Tyneside on Monday, July 15?
The rain died down over the weekend and South Tyneside may be set for another dry day.
What is in store for Monday, July 15?
The Met Office predicts sun changing to cloud by the early evening with highs of 18.
But, while it should stay fine and dry, some rain is expected later in the week.
What will the morning weather be like?
Early morning cloud will break up to leave a fine and warm day with sunny spells across South Tyneside and it should stay dry throughout. Maximum temperature 18 °C.
What will the weather be like into the evening?
It will stay fine and dry throughout the evening. Overnight clear spells will bring patchy cloud along with them with some fog around dawn. A minimum temperature of 15 °C should be expected.
What will Tuesday, July 16 bring?
Tuesday, July 16 should be another mainly fine and dry day with patchy cloud and some sunny spells. Some of the cloud may bring an odd light shower at around midday, but it will be mostly dry. It will be a warmer day with a maximum temperature of 24 °C.
Is more rain expected?
Warmth with a mix of sunny spells and showers is predicted for Wednesday and Thursday. This could turn to thunder in places. The weather should be mainly overcast on Friday and more prolonged rainfall will continue between 7pm and 10pm with windy conditions. So, enjoy the sun while it lasts during the day.