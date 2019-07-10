Will there be any sunshine in South Shields on Wednesday?
South Shields woke to another dreary day on Wednesday.
By Gavin Ledwith
Wednesday, 10 July, 2019, 06:29
But, with weather experts revising their original gloomy forecast slightly, will conditions improve throughout July 10?
The predicted answer from the Met Office is that Wednesday will remain cloudy but dry with the potential for brief showers around 7pm.
Temperatures could even reach highs of 21 degrees Celsius this afternoon.
Thursday, however, is likely to bring a mixture of both sunshine and thunder – with a yellow weather warning in place from noon onwards.