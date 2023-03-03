The Met Office has issued a two day-long yellow weather warning for snow and ice to the North East.

This comes after the weather service predicted snow throughout the month earlier this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two day warning starts at midnight on the morning of Monday, March 6 and runs until the late hours of Tuesday, March 7 with the Met Office warning there are small chances of delays when travelling on public transport as well as on roads, where some vehicles may be stranded.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice to North East England.

Awareness of icy and slippery surfaces is also being pushed by the Met Office, which is also suggesting there is “a slight chance some rural communities could become cut off.”

The Met Office forecast for the start of the week sees a dry start on Monday before showers begin at around midday which will turn wintry throughout the afternoon. Snow showers are expected to run through the early hours of Tuesday, March 7 although these are thought to stop by 5am. The two days are expected to see highs of 4°C and overnight lows of minus 2°C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What do yellow weather warnings mean?