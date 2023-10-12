Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A spiritual wellness event 'Spirit Fest' will take place at Hedworth Hall in South Shields later this month to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support which help those affected by cancer.

It is the first 'Spirit Fest' event for the North East where visitors can expect to experience wellbeing treatments including sound therapy, meditation, music and dance. There will also be a demonstration on breathing work and chanting carried out by a group of monks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick Christie, a well known wellbeing practitioner in the region will carry out drumming and ginger bath which is very relaxing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

One of the groups attending Spirit Fest

The event will also feature an art therapist and finish off with some acrobatics.

Amy Pink, Event Organiser said: "This event will be good for people to have a taster session in wellbeing treatments and because we have lots of wellbeing practitioners on hand they can look to the many stalls with wellbeing products such as organic soaps, ethically friendly foods and drinks, handcrafted goods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Macmillan is such a hood charity helping so many people who are going through cancer treatment and we want to support to do our bit to help with fundraising."The event has already gained a lot of feedback from the public with a lot of tickets being reserved for the day.

READ MORE: 21 famous people who were born in South Shields

Amy added: "I feel very optimistic we will have a lovely event of engagement with community and many wellbeing practitioners and different spiritual disciplines will have he chance to connect with like minded people."

Spirit Fest takes place on Sunday, 22 October at Hedworth Hall, South Shields from 11am until 4pm.