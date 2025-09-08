Christie & Co

A well-known hospitality venue on South Shields' seafront has changed hands.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christie & Co has announced the sale of the long lease for The Rattler, which takes its name from the Marsden Rattler train. The train used to run from South Shields to destinations such as Tynemouth, Boldon and Sunderland.

The converted train carriages now form part of the restaurant and bar, offering a unique dining experience. Comprising a bar, restaurant and conservatory - as well as outside space - it has long been a fixture in the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christie & Co

The long leasehold of the building has been sold by owner Cameron's Brewery, while the operating business remains under its current management and will continue to operate as normal.

"We're delighted to have concluded the sale of this iconic property," said Marslie McGregor, Business Agent - Pubs & Restaurants at Christie & Co. “The Rattler is a much-loved venue with a strong trading history, and this deal ensures its continued operation while offering the purchaser a secure, long-term investment."