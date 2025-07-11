We’re facing being made homeless just weeks after our baby was born

A South Shields couple have spoken of their worry as they face being made homeless due to ineligibility for tenancy succession.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Curry, 28, and Shauna Dougal, 28, from South Shields, are having to move out of their home, which is managed by Karbon Homes, due to Shauna not being able to carry on her dad’s tenancy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig suffered a silent heart attack during Newcastle United’s home match against Bournemouth on Saturday, January 18.

He was admitted to hospital three days later and underwent surgery before being discharged on Wednesday, January 29 - he sadly died at home just two days later.

The couple live in their South Shields home with their four children - with the youngest just being born over a week ago.

Michael Curry, Shauna Dougal and their four children are facing homelessness after they were told by Karbon Homes to move out of their South Shields home. | Other 3rd Party

Michael has told the Shields Gazette that the couple had an agreement in place with Karbon Homes, which stated that they could stay at the property while they searched for somewhere else to live.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite this, the housing provider got a court order against the family - which ruled that they had to move out within eight weeks.

He said: “Shauna moved in with her dad to look after him when he took ill. She moved in all her and the kids’ stuff into here then two days after he came home from hospital, he sadly passed away.

“Karbon Homes have basically said that she isn’t eligible to get a tenancy agreement for the property but they initially didn’t give us a date to get out of the house.

“We had a meeting with Karbon Homes and there was a verbal agreement put in place so we could stay here providing we kept them in the loop about us looking for somewhere else to live - which we were.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Within the space of a week from that meeting, we had a court letter come through where it was ruled that we had eight weeks to get out of the house.

“Karbon Homes basically told us that they aren’t a charity and they’ve got no obligation to help us in anyway.”

“I get a verbal agreement is different to something like a contract but for them to go back on their word and quite happily make a family homeless - it is very unfair.

“There are some issues with the house that need repairing but we can tell they won’t be fixed until we move out - it feels like they are being really awkward with us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve got around six weeks left to find a home, we are applying for properties but we aren’t the only people searching for somewhere to live and it is becoming really difficult.”

Shauna had moved in to look after her dad, Craig, before he sadly passed away at the end of January. | Other 3rd Party

Michael also explained that he is worried about the impact that this could have on their children, especially as the couple still haven’t found anywhere else to live yet.

He added: “I think Karbon could have gone about things a better way and all of this was going on when Shauna was heavily pregnant - we got the court letter two days before our youngest was born just over a week ago.

“I’m more worried than stressed at the moment, especially with where we could end up - I don’t want to just get pushed into a bad area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My three-year-old has been diagnosed with autism and my two-year-old is going through the assessment process for autism and ADHD so we need to try and keep things as calm as possible for them.

“We should be focusing on our new-born baby and instead, there is worry and anxiety that we could be homeless in the next few weeks.

“It feels like we are just being kicked to the curb - the whole thing is just a shame to be honest.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Robson, Head of Housing at Karbon Homes, expressed his sympathy to the family and stated that the housing provider must be fair and consistent with its allocation of homes.

He commented: “Our sympathies are with Mr Dougal’s family at this difficult time.

“We understand that the home will hold sentimental value, however we must abide by housing legislation which only allows a tenancy to be passed on to a spouse or family member who lives at that property as their principle home.

“Mr Dougal’s daughter had a tenancy for another property in the area at the time of his passing, meaning she wasn’t eligible for succession.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are sensitive to the needs of bereaved family members in cases such as this and will do what we can to support with housing advice.

“However, with a high demand for affordable homes in South Shields and high numbers of families on the local authority’s waiting list in need of a property of this size, we must also ensure that we are fair and consistent in the allocation of much-needed social rented homes.”