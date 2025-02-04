Tributes have been paid to a South Shields dad who suffered a silent heart attack during Newcastle United’s match against Bournemouth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those closest to Craig Dougal, from South Shields, have been left devastated following his sudden death on Friday, January 31 - aged just 48.

His daughter, Shauna Dougal, has revealed that Craig had been experiencing flu-like symptoms in the weeks leading up to Newcastle United’s home game against Bournemouth, on Saturday, January 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was admitted to hospital three days later where it was discovered that he had suffered a silent heart attack whilst at St James’ Park.

Doctors operated to put in stents in his heart and he was discharged from hospital on Wednesday, January 29, before sadly passing away at home two days later.

Following her dad’s death, Shauna has explained how passionate Craig was about Newcastle United - with the pair being season ticket holders at St James’ Park.

Shauna Dougal has paid tribute to her dad, Craig, who sadly passed away at the age of 48. | Other 3rd Party

The 27-year-old said: “He was the kindest person to have ever walked this Earth as he would do anything for anyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone is in shock at his passing as it was really unexpected, he got home from hospital and he seemed absolutely fine.

“His favourite place was St James’ Park - Newcastle United was his life and it was all that he would speak about.

”We’ve been season ticket holders for about 15 years so all I can remember growing up is going to match with my dad, most of my memories with him lie at St James’ Park.

“I’ve got him a flag printed for the Arsenal game tomorrow (Wednesday, February 5) and I don’t know how I’m going to feel going back but I know that he’d want me to be there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as Shauna, Craig also leaves behind Lisa, his wife of almost 15 years, his brother Glenn, and grandchildren Harley, eight, Winnie, three, Chester, two, and Brooklyn, 11-months-old.

Due to Craig not having life insurance, his family and friends are now fundraising in an effort to give him the send off that he deserves.

Shauna added: “I don’t even think it has been up for 48 hours and we’ve managed to raise over £600, which I really didn’t expect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I put a target of £4,000 but I’m not expecting to reach that, anything so small can help go towards his funeral.

“Loads of his friends have been helping to gather donations, particularly his close friends Craig and Gav.”

At the time of writing, £700 of the £4,000 target has been raised. You can view the fundraiser by visiting: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/shauna.