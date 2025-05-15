We’re getting the beer ordered in for Sunderland AFC’s play-off final next weekend

A London pub is preparing to welcome Sunderland fans once again.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Nags Head, on James Street, in London’s Covent Garden, is preparing to welcome Sunderland AFC fans to the capital once again ahead of the Championship play-off final on Saturday, May 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It means that Sunderland will now face Sheffield United at the national stadium, with the winner to set to join already promoted Leeds United and Burnley in the Premier League next season.

The Nags Head, in Covent Garden, is preparing to welcome Sunderland fans back to the capital for the Championship play-off final. | National World

The upcoming play-off final will be Sunderland’s sixth time at Wembley since 2014 - although the 2021 EFL Trophy final against Tranmere was played behind closed doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

With the win against Tranmere being the only outlier, the Black Cats are always heavily backed by fans when they travel to Wembley, with thousands of them making it a tradition to take over Covent Garden and Trafalgar Square the night before the fixtures.

As a result of this, The Nags Head has become a “local away from home” for Sunderland fans, with the pub being a hub for the red and white army to gather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following victory on Tuesday night, the pub took to social media to welcome Sunderland fans back to London.

The post said: “Well what can we say! Well done to our friends in Sunderland with an epic win tonight to make the play-off finals again!

“We shall start getting the beer ordered in and ready for you for next weekend!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans raised more than £1,100 for the staff to say thank you for working “tirelessly” over that play-off weekend.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.