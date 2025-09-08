We’re looking to help South Tyneside businesses achieve their growth ambitions

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 8th Sep 2025, 13:53 BST
South Tyneside businesses are being encouraged to take advantage of fully funded support.

Ambitious businesses in South Tyneside can now access fully funded support thanks to the Scale-up North East programme.

Funded through South Tyneside Council’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund allocation, and delivered by RTC North, the programme offers one-to-one support form experience business partners who work directly with entrepreneurs and management teams.

Scale-up North East focuses on building strategy and improving resilience, as well as opening up opportunities for innovation, investment, and new markets.

placeholder image
National World

South Tyneside businesses can benefit from:

  • Tailored one-to-one guidance from an advisor with real-world experience.
  • Specialist workshops and events that look at issues such as tackling growth challenges.
  • Connections to wider regional support and other programmes funded through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Pretty Mama, a Hebburn-based maternity and breastfeeding brand, was one of 15 South Tyneside businesses to benefit from the programme last year.

Speaking about Scale-up North East, Alex Malley, Co-Founder of Pretty Mama, said: “The Scale-up North East programme was a huge help as it allowed us to meet and network with other businesses in the area who are at a similar stage in their journey and hear how they managed to overcome similar challenges and hurdles.

“We also got the chance to hear from some great speakers, such as the marketing executive behind Gillette’s iconic ‘the best a man can get’ campaign, which got us really thinking outside of the box and thinking about how we position ourselves as a company.”

Hebburn sisters Alex Malley and Jenny McFadden founded Pretty Mama.placeholder image
Hebburn sisters Alex Malley and Jenny McFadden founded Pretty Mama. | Other 3rd Party

Councillor Margaret Meling, Lead Member for Economic Growth and Transport at South Tyneside Council, has praised Pretty Mama for their success after taking part in the programme.

She commented: “It is fantastic that South Tyneside Council have been able to secure funding once again to support businesses such as Pretty Mama to scale their operations.

“Pretty Mama are a real success story for the borough, shipping order across the globe and have become a viral sensation on social media.

“I am delighted we are able to support more businesses with their future growth plans, hopefully allowing them to invest and create jobs in the borough.”

South Tyneside businesses can find out more about Scale-up North East and a range of other local business support schemes at a drop-in event from 10am-12pm on Friday, October 3, at One Trinity Green, in South Shields.

Alternatively, you can visit: https://scaleupnortheast.co.uk/ to find out more and register interest.

