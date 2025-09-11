We’ve transformed a historic South Shields building into a brand new cultural space

A historic South Shields building has been given a new lease of life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A group of local entrepreneurs have launched a brand new cultural space in the centre of South Shields - transforming a historic building into a venue for creativity, performance and community events.

Ignition at The Venue, on Stanhope Street, is the brainchild of Tyne and Wear Creative Culture CIC, which is a newly formed non-profit founded by ill Butler, Samantha Pritchard, and Claire Harland, alongside experienced hospitality operator Paul Neary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The space is housed in the former Tinkersmiths and Boilershop buildings, with the venue aiming to give artists, musicians, comedians and performers a place to showcase and develop their work.

Former the Royal Assembly Halls, an 18th-century music hall turned picture house and popular nightclub, has been reborn as a flexible venue to bring a diverse cultural programme to South Tyneside.

Tyne and Wear Creative Culture CIC's Claire Harland and Jill Butler, with Cllr Margaret Meling (middle), Lead Member for Economic Growth and Transport at South Tyneside Council. | Other 3rd Party

Jill has explained the reasoning behind why the CIC wanted to open a brand new space in South Shields.

She said: “We wanted to create a space that gives artists and performers a platform while bringing something different to South Shields.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This isn’t just a venue, it’s a community project where creativity and opportunity go hand in hand.

“The town used to be so lively, and we’d love to see that again.

“This building has so much history, and we want to protect that while opening the doors to a whole new generation of performers.”

Central to the venue is ‘The Loft’, which is a small-stage performance and workshop space that community groups, charities, and CICs can use free of charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The venue aims to be a place where creative talent can be developed. | Other 3rd Party

A key focus for Ignition at The Venue is to give opportunities to young and emerging talent from across the North East, with the team also collaborating with students from Newcastle University and local creatives to design and help operate the venue.

The CIC has plans to include a 1,000-capcity live venue, an Everyman-style cinema, and a dedicated music hub to host community programmes like Learn Play Perform.

Paul commented: “We’re determined to make this a place where new talent can thrive.

“From students learning sound engineering to young musicians getting their first gig, it’s about nurturing creativity and giving people a stage, whatever their experience level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re not here to compete with other venues, we’re here to add something different.

“It’s about variety, diversity and making sure everyone, from grassroots artists to established acts, has a place to perform in South Shields.”

Organisers have confirmed that it is working with Felt Nowt CIC, a comedy club teaching young people skills in comedy and the arts, as well as hosting fortnightly shows featuring new and upcoming comedians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ignition at The Venue held its soft opening on August 9 as it held an evening Newcastle United and England legend, Peter Beardsley - with the event attracting support from brands such as Budweiser, Schweppes, and BrewDog.

Cllr Margaret Meling, Lead Member for Economic Growth and Transport at South Tyneside Council, has welcomed the transformation of the historic South Shields building.

She added: “Increasing footfall to the town centre has always been central to our plans.

Jill Butler and Claire Harland, of Tyne and Wear Creative Culture CIC, have worked to transform a historic South Shields building into a brand new cultural space. | Other 3rd Party

“We want to create a vibrant, attractive and sustainable town where people can live, work, study and socialise, and this project really complements that vision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This project has so many positives - from bringing buildings back into use to enhancing the town’s leisure offer, creating space for performers to learn their craft while delivering jobs – I can’t wait to see it come to fruition and watch as it thrives and inspires others.

“Amazing things can happen when community-minded people come together and what has been achieved by Tyne and Wear Creative Culture CIC is quite phenomenal.”

For full details about Ignition at The Venue, visit: https://www.facebook.com/people/Ignition-at-The-Venue-South-Shields/61576094822090/.