The community came together to help move a 10 tonne bus from the field of West Boldon Primary School to the yard to a new reading bus that has been introduced for the children.

Keen to implement new activities during lunchtime as West Boldon Primary School, staff were looking at ways to engage the children.

In the past too many of the children just played football and didn't get a chance to just play and be children.

Vehicles helping to pull the bus along

The school decided to implement OPAL play whereby the children get to explore, ride scooters, build dens and use rope swings and were keen to introduce a space for children to read and get crafty.

Deputy Head, Steve McCormack said: "As part of this we really wanted a focal point and decided an old bus could be a perfect sheltered reading/craft area. We approached many bus companies and eventually got a reply from Gary Chisholm (engineering director) at Stagecoach North East. When we told the children in assembly the roar almost lifted the roof!"

"This was only part of the battle, once we had the 10 tonne bus on the edge of the field we then needed to move it to the yard. A cry for help to parents and local businesses went out on social media and we had numerous volunteers turning up with land rovers, trucks and eventually a tractor.

"Boldon is well known for its amazing community and it really took a whole community effort but we got the bus moved. We have never seen the children so happy as when we let them inside for the first time and we are now organising a competition for them to design the interior."