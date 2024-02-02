Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The owner of a fashion business has celebrated the opening of her second shop.

Judith Thompson has recently opened up The Wardrobe Boutique in Front Street, Cleadon which is already proving popular among residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Judith also has another Wardrobe Boutique shop at The Nook, South Shields but was looking for a bigger premises to move out of her East Boldon site where she resided for three and a half years.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Inside of The Wardrobe Boutique

She came across the vacant shop in Cleadon Village, next door to the café she used to run.

The shop specialises in women's fashion offering bespoke products and wedding appointments for guests looking for outfits for the big day.

The Cleadon shop also offers a range of interior products.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judith has a keen eye for fashion, attending trade shows and always on the lookout for top quality and affordable products for customers.

Judith who runs the shop with the help of Jackie Shotton said: "The opening day was really good. We were surprised how many came through the doors, it was really busy.

"Everybody that came is the shop was really please and all the feedback we had was positive."

The shop even has a section for wedding guests

READ MORE: Woman follows dream to open up her own salon in Hebburn

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judith signed for the shop just before Christmas and work began inside the premises in January and is now fully open ready to welcome old and new customers.

Despite just opening up the new shop, Judith wouldn't say no to expanding the business in the future.

Aside from the physical premises the shop also operates online https://thewardrobeboutiqueeastboldon.com/