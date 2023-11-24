Woman takes leap into new career with launch of new baby classes

Amy Ball will take on a new career in January as she launches her new baby classes.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A South Tyneside mother-of-two has taken the plunge to change her career as she becomes a franchisee of well-established baby group.

Amy Ball has worked in Early Years education for 10 years but her new venture will see her work with much younger children and their parents as she will delivering baby-led classes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amy has become the franchisee of Lovabelle - South Shields based sensory play and baby massage group founded by Gemma Cross.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Amy will run the new classes

Earlier in the year Gemma announced she like to franchise the business and Amy has become her first franchisee who will run classes in Hebburn and Gateshead East.

Amy said: "I loved doing the classes with my two children, meeting the other mams and seeing the babies develop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was looking for something more flexible particularly after having my youngest and knew this was the right time to take on the new venture.

"I am looking forward to welcoming all the babies and parents to classes in January."

Amy's classes will begin in the new year with Middleton School of Dance in Hebburn confirmed as one location and a location for Gateshead East is still in the works.

Amy will offer three classes in Hebburn taking place on a Thursday and Friday which include baby yoga, baby massage and sensory play.

Classes are designed from birth to 13 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

READ MORE: 12 magical photos of South Shields Christmas Light Switch on

As classes become more popular Amy will look to put on additional sessions where possible but urges people to book as soon as possible.

To keep up to date with upcoming classes and venues visit Lovabelle Jarrow and Gateshead East on Facebook.