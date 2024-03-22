Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lynsey Baxter's new candle business is helping to support a number of charities as she donates a percentage of profits to worthy causes.

The mother of two boys recently set up her own candle business 'The Northern Candle' from her home in Hebburn which is proving popular with customers.

Lynsey who previously worked as a fitness instructor and barber took the plunge to set up her own business after longing for more when it came to her career.

A candle flower bouquet

After spending hours researching into the idea of a candle business Lynsey was committed to starting her own business which is going great for her.

She said: "Once the new year came round that was my sign to go for it and take the risk and it's been crazy so far.

"Everyone who has ordered from me so far has said they love the products because of how good they smell and how long they last for."

Lynsey's candles are all homemade by herself with soy wax varying in scents and products. Her products include candle flower bouquets, pillar candles, glass candles and more. Lynsey is also able make custom orders.

Her candles has also seen interest from other businesses in Hebburn who are stocking her products with £2 from each candle sale going to various charities. The business stocking the products and the charities chosen for donations are:

Lisa, TBrow and Beauty Studio - donations to The Willow Foundation

Cafe Obscura

Lesley, Halo Hebburn - donations to 4Louis

Sammy, Nevaeh Does Hair and Beauty - donations to Women's Aid

Lynsey's new business has been supported by Lesley from Studio730 who has done all her t-shirts and hoodies and Joanne at Dotsanddashesdigitaldesign for creating her digital designs.