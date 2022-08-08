Work begins on new Hebburn Tri Station as emergency services eye new chapter in keeping South Tyneside safe

Teams are on site preparing for construction of the new Hebburn Tri Station, which is being built land between Campbell Park Road and Marine Drive in the town.

And as well as housing firefighters from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS), it is also expected to host officers from Northumbria Police and paramedics from the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A CGI of how the new Hebburn Tri Station is set to look.

The scheme, which has previously been given an estimated price tag of £8million, has been in the works for several years, but faced delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic and wrangling over land for the project.

Chris Lowther, chief fire officer, said it was “exciting times” for the region’s fire brigade and a “proud moment” for blue light workers.

The Fire and Rescue service said passersby will start to see essential groundworks taking place.

A spokesperson said: “There will be contractors and utility providers on site over the next four months ahead of the main construction works.

A CGI of how the new Hebburn Tri Station is set to look.

“We are so excited for the new Tri Station to become a community asset for the people of Hebburn, and for our blue light family with Northumbria Police and North East Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust to be under one carbon neutral roof.

“Although there is a long way to go and a lot to prepare before the main construction contractor commences at the start of 2023, we still want to celebrate every step of the way with you.”

Once completed, the station is expected to be the first of its kind in the country to be completely carbon neutral, boasting a range of sustainable features, including roof-mounted solar panels.

According to plans, the Tri-Station will feature an ‘L-shaped’ building with staff accommodation and appliance bays for emergency vehicles, as well as car parking, fencing, landscaping, CCTV and footpath alterations, along with a freestanding training building.