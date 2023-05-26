Work is underway to get South Shields seafront ready for summer

The annual sand clearance and beach reinstatement programme is underway, which involves both mechanical and manual methods of moving wind-swept sand from footpaths and redistributing it back onto the beach.

South Tyneside Council has also started clean-up activities along the foreshore, as well as giving the Sea Road ‘blue waves’ footpath a new lick of paint.

The works come as the local authoritiy is expecting a busy summer filled with visitors to the South Tyneside coast.

The annual sand levelling works are underway in South Shields.

Councillor Ernest Gibson, lead member for Neighbourhoods and Climate Change, said: “The sand clearance and beach reinstatement works are carried out in anticipation of the summer months ahead.

“This involves removing sand which has built up along our promenades and pathways over the winter as well as redistributing the sand along the full length of our beaches.

“This is necessary as winter storms move sand up the beach. In addition to this, our beaches are cleaned daily.

“We recently secured the Seaside Award for Sandhaven, on the back of being named the Sunday Times ‘Best Beach of the Year 2022’.

Councillor Ernest Gibson.

“These works really help us to make sure our seafront is looking at its very best, not only for our residents, but for the thousands of people expected to descend on South Shields this summer.”

Cllr Gibson is also urging any visitors to the borough’s beaches to dispose of their litter responsibly to minimise the impact that it can have on the environment and wildlife.

He added: “We would also encourage people to support us by disposing of their litter in the bins provided or taking it home with them.

“Litter, particularly plastics, has a detrimental impact on our natural environment and discarded cans and bottles can cause injury.

“Seabirds and marine wildlife can also eat litter thinking it is food, with devastating consequences.”

