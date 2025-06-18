Work to relocate South Tyneside College to South Shields town centre gets underway

Work has started on the relocation of South Tyneside College.

A multi-million-pound regeneration project for South Shields town centre has officially begun as the work to relocate South Tyneside College and South Shields Marine School has started on site.

The scheme will see the college move from its current Westoe site to the heart of South Shields town centre, with a new 15,000 sqm campus.

The project is a partnership between Tyne Coast College and South Tyneside Council, with award-winning construction company Hebburn-based Castle being the contractor to deliver it.

Cllr Tracey Dixon, Leader of South Tyneside Council, has stated that the project will transform South Shields town centre and increase footfall in the area.

Work has officially started on relocating South Tyneside College to South Shields town centre. From left: Simon Ashton, Principal at South Shields Marine School, Dr Lindsey Whiterod CBE, Chief Executive of Tyne Coast College, Cllr Tracey Dixon, Leader of South Tyneside Council, and Andrew Dawson, Managing Director at Castle. | Other 3rd Party

She said: “It is so exciting that we are finally at the point of getting spades in the ground.

“This project has been in the planning for several years and is the cornerstone of our regeneration ambitions.

“Increasing footfall by diversifying the town centre has always been central to our plans, and the college relocation is going to bring in thousands of additional people who will spend time and money here.

“In a couple of years, we will be welcoming students from across the region and beyond to this new, modern campus where they will gain the skills they need to prosper in leading industries like our growing green economy.”

Dr Lindsey Whiterod CBE, Chief Executive of Tyne Coast College, has expressed her pride work starting on the relocation of South Tyneside Council.

She commented: "Today marks the start of what has been our ambition for the college for quite some time and it is wonderful to see this transformative project get underway.

“We have worked extremely hard to get to this point.

“As work takes us to a September 2027 intake of students, we look forward to engaging with our stakeholders and the wider community to take them on this exciting journey with us.

“This is a proud day for everyone at the college."

The £95million build will see the construction of the new campus, as well as a 125-bed student accommodation block overlooking the River Tyne, and the refurbishment of a list building to provide offices and staff facilities.

The campus’ main building will be accessed on King Street, with a double-height glass atrium behind the reception entrance. A second entrance will be provided along Barrington Street.

Andrew Dawson, Managing Director, Castle, added: “As a South Tyneside-based business we understand only too well the huge impact this project will have on the career prospects of people in the borough and the economic benefits it will bring to the town centre.

“Indeed, it aligns perfectly with our own culture and core values, so much of which is based around the continual development of our people.

“As we move forward, we know there will be very strong interest in the project from stakeholders, students, the media, local businesses and residents.

“To this end, we have a specialist stakeholder engagement team in place to ensure there is regular communications regarding milestones and progress on site.”

A CGI image of how the main campus building will look. | GSS Architecture

Kim McGuinness, North East Mayor, believes that college relocation will be a catalyst for jobs, businesses and more in the borough.

She stated: "I promised to breathe new life into the North East's high streets and town centres.

“That's why we agreed £18.2 million investment for a state-of-the art new campus for South Tyneside College and the world-renowned Marine School.

"Now we are getting on with the job and delivering for people in South Shields, who will see their town centre transformed. I'm delighted that we have got spades in the ground so quickly.

“Our investment will be a catalyst for jobs, businesses and talent from across the North East and the world to come to South Shields to visit, study and work."

Planning permission for the student accommodation block on the riverside is due to be determined imminently - with work expected to start on site in late summer should it be approved.

South Tyneside Council anticipates that the new facilities will be ready in time for students in the September 2027 intake.

