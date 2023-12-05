Brian ‘The Buzzer’ Halcrow will take on the the ultimate pool challenge this weekend.

The world’s top-ranked pool players are set to come together in the first-ever English eight-ball pool tournament of its kind which will be held in the North East featuring a South Shields pool player.

Brian ‘The Buzzer’ Halcrow, who owns Buzzers Pool and Sports Bar in South Shields, along with his son, Jordan will take part in the competition this weekend.

The King of Kitt’s competition has been launched by Martin Rogers, owner of Kitt’s Pool Room and Bar, at Durham’s Riverwalk.

The competition has attracted some of the biggest professional players in the sport, including the current World Champion of the IPA (International Pool Association), Clint I’Anson and the former World Doubles Champion, Wade ‘The Blade’ Morley.

Martin, who only launched Kitt’s seven months ago, said: “We have a hugely talented selection of players ranging from professionals and amateurs from past and present from both the IPA and Ultimate Pool Tours, as well as a few local club champions.

Martin Rogers owner of Kitt's. Credit: Spotty Media

“To have an event like this held in the North East is unheard of – and to be hosting it at Kitt’s is not only a dream come true but a testament to what we have created; a cracking pool hall in the city that is attracting players from all over the country.” Brian from South Shields, who is the longest-serving professional in Ultimate Pool currently holds the World Record for Ultimate Pool’s Six Red Shoot Out, which he achieved in 15.09 seconds.

He said: “There hasn’t been anything like this in the North East that has caught my eye to play in. I don’t usually play black ball rule discipline, so I am going to have to brush up on my knowledge.”

“It’s been a tough couple of years in my personal life which has affected my game, but I am really looking forward to this event, it’s exciting. I’m coming back with hunger in my belly and fire in my eyes.”

Brian ‘The Buzzer’ Halcrow Credit: Ultimate Pool

As well as professionals from all over the UK, King of Kitt’s will also see local amateurs taking part in the competition, which has a prize pot of £8,000. The winner will scoop £4,000 while second place will receive £2,000 and two runners-up will each get £1,000.

The event will be live-streamed by Behind The Baulk Line to Kitt’s Facebook page with live commentary by Marin Redhead and guest commentators such as Kev Teasdale - who also hosts The Cue Club podcast - throughout the weekend.