World’s longest running KISS tribute band set to play in South Shields

South Shields is set to play host to a KISS tribute act.

Dressed To Kill, the world’s longest running KISS tribute, are set to wow audiences as they head to South Shields on Saturday, May 31.

The band, who formed in 1990, are set to play The Unionist Club, on Laygate - with the event open to all ages so even children go along and get involved.

Audiences heading along to The Unionist are encouraged to dress up as their favourite member of KISS.

Dressed To Kill, the world's longest running KISS tribute, is set to play in South Shields. | Other 3rd Party

Dressed To Kill have promised to play all the hits such ‘Crazy Crazy Nights’, ‘Detroit Rock City’, ‘Rock n Roll All Nite’ and more over the course of a 90-minute set.

Along with all the classics, audiences can expect smoking guitars, the infamous Axe Bass, and maybe even some fire-breathing.

A spokesperson for the band said: “Dressed To Kill have even been used by the ‘real’ KISS to promote album releases and tour - such is their attention to detail.

“So if it’s good enough for KISS, then get ready for 'the hottest (tribute) band in the world’.

The band have confirmed that the show will be for fans of all ages, including children. | Other 3rd Party

“As tribute bands go: you wanted the best? You'll get 'the best'.”

For details on tickets and show times, visit: https://www.facebook.com/TheUnionistSouthShields.

