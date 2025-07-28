You can’t write these Lionesses out of history, they’ve absolutely delivered

Kate Osborne has heaped praise on the England Women’s team for retaining the UEFA Euro crown.

The Lionesses retained the UEFA Women’s Euro crown following a nail-biting final match against Spain on Sunday evening (July 27).

With the match finishing 1-1 after extra time, the game went to penalties with England coming out on top as 3-1 winners.

Much like she did when England won the tournament in 2022, it was Chloe Kelly who stepped up to bring home the trophy once again - scoring the winning penalty.

The moment avenged Spain beating England in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup final and ensured that the Lionesses were the first back-to-back Euro winners since Germany in 2013.

Kate Osborne, MP for Jarrow and Gateshead East, has praised the Lionesses for their performances throughout Euro 2025. | National World

Kate Osborne, the Member of Parliament for Jarrow and Gateshead East, was in attendance at St. Jakob-Park to see the Lionesses write themselves into the history books.

Speaking after the £2million funding announcement for Hebburn Town Football Club, the MP praised the Lionesses for their performances over the course of the entire tournament.

Ms Osborne said: “It was just amazing, Spain are such a good team but people will have seen from the matches that took the Lionesses to the final how resilient they are and how they never give up.

“I think it is a lesson for all of us, especially in previous matches where they were 2-0 down with 10 minutes to go.

“So when they went 1-0 down in the final, the team weren’t deflated, the crown weren’t deflated, we just got behind them and they delivered for us because that’s what they do - they ramp it up.

“We’ve seen that pretty much in every round, I could have done without the extra time and penalties, I’m not sure my heart can take many more of those.

“It is absolutely brilliant that we’ve brought it home because it isn’t just about England as a national team.

“It feeds in to women and girls in the game, both playing and watching at all levels, including somewhere like Hebburn, as it gives people hope, aspirations, and role models.

“Sometimes girls and women are really lucky to have these kinds of role models because women are raised in many ways and written out of history.

“You can’t write these Lionesses out of history, they’ve absolutely delivered in a way that the men haven’t.”