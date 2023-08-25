Bright Futures, a young women’s charity in South Tyneside is dedicated to empowering young women and recently supported a group of young people to plan and deliver a social action project in their local community.

The charity received funding to deliver a summer programme and project manager Dominique Hendry incorporated a day focusing on social action.

The group were provided a budget of £250 and given six weeks to think of a project idea, plan the social action project and deliver a presentation with their ideas showcasing all the skills they have developed as part of the project.

The group was divided into two groups based in aged, one group supported children aged 4-11 and the second group was for young women aged 11-16.

Girls from Bright Futures at their cake sale

The youngest group have previously received education from the Blue Cross charity in relation to animal safety and wanted to use £230 of their budget to purchase relevant items such as food, toys and blankets.

The additional £20 was used to purchase cakes for their very own cake sale. The group raised £72.59 from their cake at Sutton Hall yesterday which will be donated to the Blue Cross charity.

The second group would like to use their £250 budget to host a family fun day at The Sutton Hall and would like to collect donations of appropriate toiletries and food to donate to the local women’s refuge and food banks.

Project Manager Dominique Hendry said: “These sessions were very much youth led, from the idea to delivering the overall project. It’s fantastic to support young women who can recognise an issue in their community whilst contributing to alleviating the issues.

"The social action project undertaken by the young women at Bright Futures not only showcases their leadership skills but also highlights their compassion and commitment to making a positive change in their society.

"Bright Futures continues to empower young women by providing them with the necessary tools, resources, and opportunities to make a difference.