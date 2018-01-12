Letter of the week: 'East Boldon and Cleadon are not Tory strongholds'

In the “What you have to say” section of large Boundary Change coverage in Saturday’s Gazette one of your correspondents (Mr Banks) hasn’t quite grasped the local political situation when he says Shields does not want/need East Boldon and Cleadon because they are Tory.

These two villages returned three Labour councillors, no Tories/Liberals/Farages etc only Labour.

T Hudson

