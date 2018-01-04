Letter of the week: South Shields planned sports move is a 'disgrace'

I think it’s a public disgrace that South Tyneside Council is contemplating giving access to South Shields and Westoe Club to relocate to Temple Park from its existing residence in Wood Terrace.

I think it’s a public disgrace that South Tyneside Council is contemplating giving access to South Shields and Westoe Club to relocate to Temple Park from its existing residence in Wood Terrace.

This public land was allocated to the people of South Shields for their enjoyment, not for councillors to allocate to whom they wish, without proper consultation and scrutiny.

It certainly wasn’t intended for the elite few, who play rugby and no doubt run a social club.

Wood Terrace is certainly adequate for these activities in my opinion, or is it that the council wants to secure a prime piece of land for housing.

There are many brown field sites in the area that are crying out for house building, without this ridiculous plan.

Jack Wiffin

Previous Letter of the week: Government's welfare changes will hit South Tyneside school children

Got an opinion about this or any other local issue? Email your letters to gazette.letters@northeast-press.co.uk