Talk about hyprocisy!

One day no money for road repairs, then next day money to be spent on camels, Christmas lights, etc.

Just put one tree in King Street so the no visitors can view.

Hope the camels don't hurt themselves in a pothole or we will need to find money for compensation - but from where?

Keith Wilkinson.