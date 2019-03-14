Letter of the week: 'Let us show our friends up north how to win silverware'

Once again we see Sunderland Associated Football Club playing in a lower league which the club or fans really don’t deserve, but once again we see them securing a final place at Wembley Stadium.

I can remember so well the magnificent win over Leeds United in 1973 and the disappointments against Norwich, Liverpool and Manchester City in 1985, 1992 and 2014 respectively.

At last we have a team of players, manager, directors and club who have ambition, and the ability to win both trophies, promotion and rebuild the standing of SAFC.

Listening to the television commentators on Tuesday night they commented more than once on the high regard in which they held the club, fans and City of Sunderland.

I hope the cheesy chips on Wembley Way give them the stamina and drive to win this trophy and an automatic promotional place back into the Championship.

Remember the playoff at Wembley against Charlton Athletic in 1998.

A high-octane match, but we were just beaten, by penalties. We came so close. Some say, that if we had won that day, as a match, it would have eclipsed even the 1973 FA Cup Final for excitement.

Ha’way Jack and The Lads, let’s once again show our friends from up north, how to win the silverware.

Name withheld.

