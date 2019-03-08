Letter of the week: More affordable housing needed in South Tyneside

Farding Square, in Marsden, where 62 new homes are planned.
The council has just announced the sale of Farding Square, in Marsden, to Gentoo for an undisclosed sum.

After reading the Gazette article (February 8), I have the following points to make.

It is a regeneration brown field site so should have at least 25% affordable social housing.

Just like Cleadon Vale development did in 2006.

It was sealed bids so Gentoo must have bid to a tender document prepared by council planners,

Once the bids were opened, Gentoo was highest bidder.

Then, Gentoo declares it cannot make a profit unless it only builds six affordable homes out of 62, less than 10%

The council is going along with this because Gentoo is paying £75,000 as compensation to it. How was that figure arrived at?

But surely Gentoo knew about the affordable homes threshold before they bid?

Colin Campbell