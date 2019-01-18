Letter of the week: 'Some South Shields roads look like they have been carpet bombed'

This council is quick to blame central Government austerity for the pothole situation, when the state of the roads in South Shields is a disgrace.

Yet they are resurfacing the back lanes off Stanhope road. Why?

Some roads look like they’ve been carpet bombed and you have to constantly dodge the craters, yet they prioritise back lanes.

Who makes these ridiculous decisions, and why?

Jared Stevenson.

