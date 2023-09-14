Watch more videos on Shots!

Eastenders star Cheryl Fergison, will be heading to South Shields this autumn, as part of the comedy sketch show focusing on motherhood, Mum’s The Word.

The show, which will be at The Customs House on Saturday, October 21, will take a look into the lives of three mothers, Alison (played by Cheryl), Robyn (played by Poppy Tierney), and Barbara (played by Sarita Plowman), displaying the highs and lows of being a mother, from the hilarious to the serious moments.

We sat down to chat with Cheryl on what we can expect from the show, how she relates to her character, and her love for performing in the North East.

“It’s a worthy script”, Cheryl explained. The 58-year-old actress who shot to fame after starring in Eastenders’ as the fan-favourite character Heather Trott, is known for her comedic style of acting, which will certainly be shown in the play, but she will also tackle serious subject matters. “It’s nice for the audience to see another side to my acting,” she said.

Cheryl explains that she hopes audience members will be able to see themselves in the characters depicted in Mum’s The Word, and relate to their stories.

“It’s very truthful stuff,” Cheryl said, and explained that she hopes grown-up children and partners will come along, to support and acknowledge what mother’s go through.

“It’s comical, very funny, but there are also some wonderful poignant moments”, Cheryl explained.

As Cheryl is a parent herself to a now 24-year-old son, she explains that she was able to put her own experiences of motherhood into her character, as she said: “There is a lot of stuff I relate to with my character, and my son in the play.”

Cheryl further spoke of how she hopes the play will help to ease the pressures that can be put onto mothers, as she said: “I say in the play ‘there is no right or wrong’, you have to use your instincts.”

She continued: “People should come to see it who would like a bit of a comedy, a bit of looking into themselves a bit, and a reminder that you are not just a mum, you are a person”.

Cheryl explained her excitement to perform in South Shields, after performing in the North East previously in pantomimes, she found a love for North East audiences, and thinks that they in particular will understand and love Mum’s The Word.

Cheryl Fergison will be starring as Alison in Mum’s The Word.

“It’s definitely a different audience down south, but in a weird way I think that the Northern audience will get it, and will be more honest about it,” Cheryl said.